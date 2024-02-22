GCC Data Center Market 2024: Size, Share, Growth, Analysis & Research Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Data Center Market :

Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The GCC data center market size reached

US$ 1.5 Billion

in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 14.5 Billion

by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 16.9%

during 2024-2032.

GCC Data Center Market Overview:

An information processing, storing, and managing hub for massive amounts of data is called a data center. As the main support framework for the contemporary computing infrastructure, it houses storage systems, networking gear, servers, and other essential parts. Cloud-based resources, websites, apps, and other digital services are all guaranteed to be dependable and easily accessible by data centers.

Modern electricity, cooling, and security systems are installed in these facilities to ensure ideal working conditions. With the increasing demand for digital services, data centers are essential to maintaining the ever-expanding digital landscape by enabling enterprises, organizations, and different online platforms to store, process, and distribute data.



Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-data-center-market/requestsample

GCC Data Center Market Trends:

The market in GCC is majorly driven by the rapid digital transformation initiatives undertaken by governments and businesses. Increasing reliance on cloud computing, big data analytics, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence has amplified the demand for robust data infrastructure. Furthermore, strategic geographic location is another factor propelling the data center market in the GCC. The region's proximity to major global markets positions it as a favorable hub for data storage and distribution, especially for businesses with a focus on international connectivity. Moreover, the GCC's commitment to economic diversification and the development of smart cities has led to substantial investments in technology infrastructure. As these smart city initiatives progress, the demand for data centers grows to support the underlying technological ecosystem, including IoT devices, smart grids, and digital services.

Besides, security concerns are also driving the demand for advanced data center facilities in the GCC. With the increasing importance of data, businesses and governments prioritize secure and reliable data storage solutions. Data centers in the region are equipped with state-of-the-art security measures to safeguard sensitive information, aligning with the growing emphasis on cybersecurity. Additionally, the GCC's favorable regulatory environment and supportive government policies contribute to the expansion of the data center market. Governments in the region are actively encouraging investments in digital infrastructure, offering incentives to attract global data center operators and enhance local capabilities. This, in turn, is bolstering the market.

Competitive Landscape:



Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Etisalat

Khazna Microsoft

Key Market Segmentation:

Regional Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Application Insights:



Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

IT and Telecom

Media

Retail

Manufacturing Others

Type Insights:



Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Edge Data Centers Hyperscale Data Centers

Component Insights:



Hardware

Software Service

Size Insights:



Small Data Center

Mid-Size Data Center Large Data Center

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163