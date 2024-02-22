(MENAFN- DailyFX) vy As Global Demand Worries Win Out Over Geopolitics Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips. We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.

You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

English 日本語 Free Trading Guides Subscribe Please try again Free Trading Guides Subscribe to Our Newsletter Please try again

Market News



Market Overview



Real-time News



Economic Calendar



Market Themes



EUR/USD News



Gold News

Oil - US Crude News Recent Market News Headlines Feb 22, 2024 German PMI Data Slumps after Decent Run, Broader EU PMI Data Mixed Feb 22, 2024 Crude Oil Heavy As Global Demand Worries Win Out Over Geopolitics Feb 21, 2024 US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts Free Guide Introduction to Forex News Trading

Analysis



Technical Analysis



Analyst Picks



Forecasts



Market Outlook

DailyFX TV Recent Trading Strategies Headlines Feb 21, 2024 FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 lose upside momentum ahead of FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings​​​ Feb 20, 2024 Central Bank Speakers in the Limelight and a Softer Dollar Props up Gold Feb 20, 2024 FTSE 100 Loses Upside Momentum while CAC 40, S&P 500 Consolidate Below Record Highs Free Guide The Fundamentals of Range Trading

Currencies



EUR/USD



GBP/USD



AUD/USD



USD/JPY



All currencies

Major currency pairs Recent Currencies Headlines Feb 22, 2024 German PMI Data Slumps after Decent Run, Broader EU PMI Data Mixed Feb 21, 2024 US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts Feb 21, 2024 USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Marginally Weaker after Local CPI Inflation Feb 21, 2024 Japanese Yen Latest – Exports Hit Record Levels, USD/JPY Testing 150 Again

Commodities



Oil - US Crude



Gold



Silver



Natural Gas



All commodities

Major commodities Recent Commodities Headlines Feb 22, 2024 Crude Oil Heavy As Global Demand Worries Win Out Over Geopolitics Feb 20, 2024 Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD? Feb 20, 2024 Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery Feb 19, 2024 Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Higher in Early Trade, Resistance Levels Near

Stocks



Wall Street



US 500



US Tech 100



FTSE 100



All stocks

Major stock indices Recent Stocks Headlines Feb 21, 2024 US Dollar Trims Losses After Fed Minutes Caution Against Premature Rate Cuts Feb 21, 2024 FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 lose upside momentum ahead of FOMC minutes and Nvidia earnings​​​ Feb 21, 2024 US Dollar Muted Ahead of Fed Minutes; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY & USD/CAD Feb 20, 2024 Gold Prices on the Rise, Confluence Resistance in Sight. What Now for XAU/USD?

Crypto



Bitcoin



Ethereum



Litecoin



All cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies Recent Cryptocurrencies Headlines Feb 15, 2024 Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Continues to Post Fresh Multi-Month Highs, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes $3k Feb 14, 2024 The Next Bitcoin Halving Event – What Does it Mean? Feb 12, 2024 Gold (XAU/USD) Listless Ahead of US CPI, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Probes Multi-Year High Jan 14, 2024 Markets Week Ahead: Gold Bid, US Dollar Struggles, US Equities Eye Fresh Highs

Tools



Rates



Earnings Calendar



Sentiment



DNA FX



Economic Calendar



Live Chart



Support & Resistance

View All Tools Free Guide How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading Trading Tools Rates Live forex rates at a glance Earnings Calendar Keep track of companies that are about to announce their earnings Sentiment Discover who is going long and short DNA FX Check what kind of trader you are Economic Calendar Explore key global events on the horizon Live Chart Latest price data across forex and major assets Support & Resistance View S&R levels for forex, commodities and indices View All Tools Calendars Economic Calendar Search Search results No entries matching your query were found.

MENAFN22022024000076011015ID1107885239