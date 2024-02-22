Ukrainian Defense Forces Eliminate 1,160 Russian Invaders, One Warplane In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 407,240 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 22, 2024, including 1,160 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,523 enemy tanks (+7 in the past day), 12,373 armored combat vehicles (+35), 9,867 artillery systems (+41), 997 multiple launch rocket systems (+5), 680 air defense systems (+2), 339 aircraft (+1), 325 helicopters, 7,596 unmanned aerial vehicles (+36), 1,903 cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,924 motor vehicles (+63), and 1,566 special equipment units (+8).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force targeted 10 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, one enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber and three reconnaissance UAVs were shot down. The missile units struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two fuel depots, three command posts, eight artillery units and one radar station of the Russian invaders.