Iran And Sri Lanka To Strengthen Cooperation In Multiple Areas

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Iran and Sri Lanka have decided to strengthening cooperation in multiple areas, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said following talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Sabry said that one of the areas they discussed cooperation on was the energy sector.

“We had extensive discussions on further strengthening our cooperation in multiple areas, including the energy sector. We agreed to work closely and enhance our partnership further,” the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said on X.

Amirabdollahian was in Colombo on an official visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ali Sabry.

Upon the arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport, Amirabdollahian was received and welcomed by Tharaka Balasuriya, Sri Lanka's State Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Colombo was also present.

While departing for Colombo, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Iran, Wishvanath Aponso came to see off Amirabdollahian at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

Iran has good friendly relations with the Indian Ocean island nation. Amirabdollahian was to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, economic, scientific, technical and technological domains. (Colombo Gazette / IRNA)