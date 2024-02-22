Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Future Scope And Business Opportunities 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global gas pipeline infrastructure market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the gas pipeline infrastructure market ?

The global gas pipeline infrastructure market size reached US$ 2.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.69% during 2024-2032.

Gas pipeline infrastructure denotes a complex system of pipelines and related installations utilized for conveying natural gas from its production sites to consumers. This infrastructure encompasses pipelines of different dimensions and capabilities, alongside compressor and metering stations, as well as storage facilities. These pipelines are engineered to transport natural gas across extensive distances, often traversing entire nations or continents. The gas pipeline infrastructure plays a pivotal role in modern energy systems by furnishing a dependable and effective means of distributing natural gas to power plants, industrial complexes, and households. Developing and upkeeping this infrastructure necessitates substantial investments in engineering, construction, and operational activities, rendering it a sector reliant on significant capital expenditures.

Market Growth and Development:

The rising worldwide need for natural gas, recognized for its cleaner and more efficient properties compared to other fossil fuels, stands out as a pivotal driver behind global market expansion. Concurrently, the transition towards cleaner energy alternatives, propelled by mounting environmental apprehensions and the enforcement of rigorous governmental mandates, is further bolstering the demand for gas pipeline infrastructure. Furthermore, the escalation in shale gas extraction is playing a significant role in market expansion. Additionally, ongoing investments in the upkeep and expansion of current gas pipeline networks are cultivating a favorable outlook for the market.

Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the gas pipeline infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



APA Group

CRC Evans Pipeline

Enagás S.A

Enbridge Inc

Europipe GmBH

GAIL (India) Limited

MRC Global Inc

Saipem S.p.A. TC Energy Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:



The report has segmented the gas pipeline infrastructure market on the basis of operation, equipment, application and region.

Breakup by Operation:



Gathering

Transmission Distribution

Breakup by Equipment:



Pipeline

Valves



Ball Valve



Gate Valve

Plug Valve

Compressor Station



Turbine

Motors Metering Skids

Breakup by Application:



Onshore Offshore

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

