Indigo Announces Bengaluru-Bali Direct Flights

IndiGo, India's leading airline, is set to broaden its international footprint by initiating operations in Denpasar, Bali, from March 29, 2024.



This move marks a significant expansion in IndiGo's global network, offering daily direct flights from Bengaluru to accommodate the growing number of Indian tourists flocking to the enchanting island of Bali.

Following its successful launch of services to Jakarta in 2023, Bali emerges as IndiGo's second Indonesian destination, making Denpasar the 33rd international and the 119th overall destination to be part of the expansive 6E network.

As per a press release issued by IndiGo, the flight schedule includes two daily flights operated by Airline 6E between Bengaluru and Denpasar, starting from March 29, 2024.

Flight 6E 1605 departs Bengaluru at 00:05 and arrives in Denpasar at 10:20. Conversely, flight 6E 1606 leaves Denpasar at 11:20 and reaches Bengaluru at 15:15.

Vinay Malhotra, the Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, shared the company's enthusiasm for this new venture, stating,“We are extremely excited to announce Denpasar (the main hub of the Indonesian province of Bali) as the newest international destination to join the 6E network.”

He highlighted Bali's appeal as a tourist destination, facilitated by a hassle-free visa process, and expressed IndiGo's dedication to fostering stronger ties between India and Indonesia.

Malhotra emphasized the airline's aim to promote tourism, encourage business collaborations, and continue delivering an affordable, punctual, and pleasant travel experience across its extensive network.

