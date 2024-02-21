Arab League Condemns U.S. Veto Of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Feb 22 (NNN-MENA) – Secretary-General of the Arab League (AL), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, yesterday condemned the United States for vetoing a resolution, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the AL said in a statement.

Aboul Gheit voiced his“deep regret” over the U.S. move, the third time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Oct last year, that the U.S. interfered, to fail a draft resolution, aimed at reaching a ceasefire, read the statement.

During an emergency session of the UN Security Council held in New York on Tuesday, the U.S. vetoed a resolution put forward, on behalf of Arab states, by Algeria, demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

The U.S. positions undermined the credibility of the international system and contributed to the paralysis witnessed by the United Nations, Aboul Gheit was quoted as saying, in the AL statement.

Aboul Gheit also underlined“the political and moral responsibility” of the U.S. for prolonging the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Algeria's draft resolution was backed by 13 out of the 15 Security Council members, while the United States vetoed against it and Britain abstained.

Before the vote on the draft resolution, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said, the Algerian draft would jeopardise ongoing efforts towards a hostage deal. She said, her delegation was working on a rival draft resolution that would call for a“temporary ceasefire” based on the formula that all hostages are released.

The ongoing Israeli air and ground strikes on Gaza came, in retaliation to a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct 7 last year.– NNN-MENA