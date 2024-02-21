Two Killed In Israeli Missile Strike On Residential Building In Damascus

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Feb 22 (NNN-SANA) – Two people were killed in an Israeli missile strike on a residential building, in an upscale neighbourhood here yesterday, the Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Around 9:40 a.m. (0640 GMT), the Israeli army launched an aerial attack with several missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting a residential building near the Cham City Centre shopping mall, and an Iranian school in the Kafar Sousah neighbourhood.

The attack killed two civilians and injured another and caused material damage to the targeted building and some adjacent buildings, the ministry added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based watchdog group, stated that, the attack was aimed at individuals associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), suggesting it was an assassination attempt.

Israel has frequently carried out missile strikes on Syrian targets, but hitting residential areas is uncommon and usually implies an assassination attempt.

The incident follows a similar attack on Jan 20, when five IRGC officers were killed in a missile strike on the Western Mazzeh Villas neighbourhood in Damascus.– NNN-SANA

