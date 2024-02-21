UN Calls For Urgent Support For Women Affected By Herat Earthquake

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Hakim Bigzaad

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has released a report on the destructive effects of the Herat earthquake, stating that most of the affected individuals are women and children who require urgent support.

The organization stated on Thursday, February 21, that 275,000 people have been affected as a result of the earthquakes on October 7, 11, and 15, 2023, among whom 17,358 are women and 17,146 are children.

The 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Herat affected mostly the districts of Zenda Jan and Injil in this province.

The report suggests that this earthquake has increased gender-based challenges and has had the greatest impact on jobs led by women.

According to the statistics in this report, among 60 to 70 percent of affected women, only 10 percent have resumed their activities.

The organization added:“The disproportionate impact on women (58 percent women mortality rate) underscores the need for gender-responsive initiatives and adequate support for various segments of the population.”

The United Nations has requested $402.9 million from the international community for the reconstruction of the destructive effects of the Herat earthquake.

