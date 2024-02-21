UN Allocates $100 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Seven Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The United Nations Emergency Response Fund (MFHCF) has allocated
US$100 million to help seven countries experiencing financial
deficits in Africa, America and the Middle East, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs (HMKO), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and
Syria will receive $20 million each. The main goal is to support
people affected by conflicts and military operations in these
countries, as well as internally displaced persons.
In addition, Chad will receive $15 million for refugees and
other vulnerable groups. The remaining funds will be transferred to
Niger ($10 million), Lebanon ($9 million) and Honduras ($6 million)
to meet humanitarian needs.
Martin Griffiths, the UN emergency coordinator, said the new
emergency fund was needed to continue supporting people facing
crises.
According to the organization, humanitarian needs are expected
to increase in 2024.
