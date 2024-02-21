               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Allocates $100 Million In Humanitarian Aid To Seven Countries


(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United Nations Emergency Response Fund (MFHCF) has allocated US$100 million to help seven countries experiencing financial deficits in Africa, America and the Middle East, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (HMKO), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, and Syria will receive $20 million each. The main goal is to support people affected by conflicts and military operations in these countries, as well as internally displaced persons.

In addition, Chad will receive $15 million for refugees and other vulnerable groups. The remaining funds will be transferred to Niger ($10 million), Lebanon ($9 million) and Honduras ($6 million) to meet humanitarian needs.

Martin Griffiths, the UN emergency coordinator, said the new emergency fund was needed to continue supporting people facing crises.

According to the organization, humanitarian needs are expected to increase in 2024.

