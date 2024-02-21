MQTT Protocol Sets New Standard For Connectivity And Security In Secure Integration Server From Softing Industrial

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Secure Integration Server (SIS) from Softing Industrial now supports the MQTT protocol. This improves connectivity and security for data integration in IT/OT cloud applications.



The Secure Integration Server (SIS) from Softing Industrial offers a structured solution for complex server architectures. It combines various OPC UA servers at the automation level with their associated address spaces. This enables a standardized mapping of these address spaces in accordance with the OPC UA Companion Specification. The data provided in this way is then available for IoT cloud applications via a standardized OPC UA interface.



The latest version of the SIS, V1.30, integrates the MQTT protocol (versions 3 and 5), making data integration more secure and flexible. The most significant benefits include:



? MQTT Publisher & Subscriber: enables bi-directional data traffic for efficient communication.

? MQTT Authentication Settings: Ensure security and identification between clients and brokers through various authentication methods such as anonymous, username or certificates.

? MQTT Store&Forward Function: Protects against data loss.

? Various Publishing Modes and "Dynamic Payload": Guarantee high flexibility for different data requirements.

? Up to 25 MQTT Connections: Ensure seamless communication and provide a scalable solution.



Product Manager Andreas Rï¿1⁄2ck commented on this development: "The integration of the MQTT protocol into our Secure Integration Server underlines our commitment to advanced solutions in industrial data integration. The enhanced security and connectivity features open up new possibilities for efficient and reliable data transmission for our customers."



