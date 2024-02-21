Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Feb 22-24, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Fasten your seatbelts and launch into an adventure-filled weekend in Qatar, brimming with activities and entertainment.



Dive into the Luminous Festival at Al Saad Plaza and experience the magic of lights. Secure your tickets for the charity 'Match for Hope' at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, featuring performances that promise enjoyment and excitement. Delve into Qatari traditional life, witness thrilling tennis matches, challenge yourself with a 10 km run, and discover much more fun waiting for you.

Luminous Festival



Until March 2, 2024

6pm - midnight

Lusail Boulevard- Al Saad Plaza

Dive into a spectacular world of light with vibrant displays across thematic zones including Gateway, Earth, Water, Fire, and Air. Enjoy fireworks, live music, and captivating light shows at this family-friendly event. Admission is free, promising a magical ambiance for visitors.

Match for Hope



February 23, 2024

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Witness a historic charity football match featuring global content creators led by famous YouTubers ABOFLAH and CHUNKZ. Football legends like Ricardo KAKA, Eden Hazard, and Roberto Carlos will grace the field. The event encompasses an evening of entertainment, with live music and the match streamed for global fans. Secure your tickets for a cause and an evening of unparalleled fun.

Ode to Our Land



Until February 26, 2024

February 22,23, 7pm at Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium

February 24, 4pm at VOX Cinemas at Doha Oasis Mall

Don't miss Doha Film's latest production, 'Ode to Our Land' by Amal Al Muftah and Rawda Al-Thani, a tribute to the vision of Father Amir, HH Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Experience this cinematic journey into Qatari heritage with free, reservation-required screenings. Act fast, as tickets are selling out quickly.

Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024



Until February 24, 2024

Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Enjoy the excitement of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024, a premier event in men's tennis that attracts world-class players to compete on the global circuit. Secure your tickets now to witness thrilling matches and enjoy big-game atmosphere at one of the sport's most anticipated tournaments.

Qatar Batabit show



February 23, 2024

From Old Doha Port to Katara Cultural Village.

Starts at 2:45 pm

Motorcycle enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The Batabit Show Ride Parade, organized by the Qatar Motorcycle Club, will feature Qatar's finest and most unique bikes parading from Old Doha Port to Katara Cultural Village, it's a spectacle not to be missed.

CHI Al Shaqab



Until February 24, 2024

Longines Outdoor Arena

Witness one of the equestrian world's most prestigious events at the Longines Outdoor Arena. CHI Al Shaqab is a distinguished event featuring top international and local riders in showjumping, dressage, and para-dressage disciplines

Qatar's International Agricultural Exhibition



Until February 27, 2024

Cultural Zone at Expo2023Doha

Delve into the world of agriculture at the International Agricultural Exhibition at the Cultural Zone of Expo2023Doha, running until February 27, 2024. Discover the latest agricultural technologies and meet over 106 local farms, 30 honey exhibitors, and 40 local date producers.

Qatari life - Bedouin life



February 23, 2024

4-6pm

Bin Zaid Center

Discover the rich heritage and hospitality of traditional Qatari culture the Bin Zaid Center. Learn about Bedouin life and the peaceful traditions of Qatar. Don't miss this enlightening experience

Qatar Run 2024



February 23, 2024

7-9am

Green Tunnel - International Zone

Kickstart your day with the Qatar Run 2024 at the Green Tunnel, International Zone of Expo2023Doha. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun run, there's a distance for everyone, ranging from 800m to 10km.

Geekdom 3000



Until February 24, 2024

Lusail Boulevard

Enter the realm of Geekdom 3000, where e-sports, screenings, concerts, escape rooms, talks, and cosplay competitions come alive. With tickets starting at QR20, it's a haven for geeks and enthusiasts alike.