Two Guarantees To Be Implemented Within A Week: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that the guarantees for 200 units of free electricity and cooking gas cylinder for Rs 500 will be implemented within a week.

He said all the white ration card holders (BPL families) will be provided 200 units of free electricity every month and they will get a LPG cylinder for Rs 500.

He also announced that Rythu Bharosa will be implemented from March 15.

Revanth Reddy said he would take responsibility for waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

These were among the guarantees given by the Congress in the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while addressing a public meeting at Kosgi in Kodangal Assembly constituency.

On first visit to his constituency after assuming office in December last year, he laid foundation stones for a slew of development works which will be taken up at a total cost of Rs 4,369 crore.

Revanth Reddy thanked the people of Mahabubnagar district and Kodangal constituency saying he became the Chief Minister because of their blessings and support.

He alleged that in the matter of river waters, Telangana suffered more under the rule of K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) than in the united Andhra Pradesh as KCR allowed Andhra Pradesh to divert Krishna River water to Rayalaseema region.

Recalling that KCR was elected as MP from Mahabubnagar during Telangana, he said: "KCR knew that he can't get re-elected from Karimnagar so he contested from Mahabubnagar. Even after the formation of Telangana state, he did nothing for Mahabubnagar."

Revanth Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) should apologise to people of Mahabubnagar before seeking votes in the coming Lok Sabha elections. He also alleged that there is a secret understanding between BJP and BRS.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mahabubnagar in 2014 had promised national status to Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project, and asked why the promise remained unfulfilled even after 10 years.

"BJP has four MPs from Telangana but they failed to bring even four rupees to the state," he remarked.

The Chief Minister announced that Vamshichand Reddy will be the Congress candidate for Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat and appealed to people to elect him with a huge majority.

Revanth Reddy urged the Congress cadres to gear up for another battle and ensure that the party win 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for Narayanpet - Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme at a cost of Rs 2,945 crore. He also laid foundation stone for R&B guest house, construction of double lane roads and bridges and widening of roads across Kodangal constituency at an estimated cost of Rs.344 crore.