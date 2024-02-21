PM Receives Algerian People's National Assembly Speaker

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh received on Wednesday the Algerian People's National Assembly Speaker Ibrahim Boughali and an accompanying delegation.During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the historical and close relations between the two countries, and the common keenness to strengthen and develop them in all fields. This serves the interests of the two countries and peoples and meets the aspirations of their wise leaders, His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.The Prime Minister asked Boughali to convey his greetings to his Algerian counterpart, Nadhir Arbawi, and his keenness to advance bilateral relations between the two countries and expand the frameworks of cooperation and exchange in various fields.Khasawneh stressed the importance of building on a visit made by His Majesty King Abdullah II to Algeria, which gave great momentum to relations. This was followed by mutual visits by Jordanian and Algerian ministers and officials, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and advance cooperation between the two countries, benefiting from their pioneering experiences in various fields.The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of close cooperation between the legislative institutions of the two countries, and its role in advancing bilateral relations, benefiting from experiences and expertise to achieve common interests.Khasawneh appreciated the pioneering role of the Republic of Algeria in serving Arab issues, especially the Palestinian issue, and the keenness on joint coordination in light of their identical positions regarding the Palestinian issue and various common interests.Khasawneh briefed Boughali on Jordanian efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, ensure the urgent, adequate, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid, and move towards a political horizon that leads to the embodiment of the two-state solution. This is in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Boughali stressed the depth of fraternal and historical relations between Algeria and Jordan. These are embodied by the common keenness to expand cooperation in important fields such as health, education, transportation, and agriculture.Boghali hailed Jordan's positions under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in serving Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause, and His Majesty's tireless efforts to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip and realize the rights of the Palestinian people on their national territory.He also expressed his happiness with his visit to the Kingdom, where he discussed mechanisms for expanding cooperation with the Lower House of Parliament and the Senate, as well as areas of cooperation in higher education, agriculture, and other sectors.