Eight teams in the fray as player registration of all nationalities to continue until March 21

The Organizing Committee of the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament has conducted the draw ceremony for the volleyball competition.

Held within the ambit of the 11th edition of the annual sports tournament during the Holy Month of Ramadan, the event is hosted by the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex under the slogan “Limitless Capabilities.”

This year’s competition will include nine sports disciplines including volleyball, padel tennis, jiu-jitsu, fencing, wheelchair basketball, cross country road running, cycling, tug-of-war and an obstacle course race.

As per rules of the volleyball tournament, players of any nationality will be allowed to participate. This is being done to ensure that the competition attracts the very best of volleyball players, irrespective of nationality, so that the audience is treated to a high-level of competition between participating teams.

An event of this technical level will also benefit players from the UAE and enable them to play at a much higher level in future competitions for club and country.

Held at the premises of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the draw for the volleyball tournament conducted in the presence of team managers and representatives saw the eight teams divided into two groups of four each.

The first group is made up of Zabeel team, the Emperor, Fahood Zabeel and The Brigadier General, while the second group consists of the Raptors, Spider Team, Bin Thani and The King.

Registration of players and technical staff of the eight participating teams will continue till March 21 (Thursday). As per the regulations laid down, a maximum of 16 players can be registered in each team, and all players need to be major of age (more than 18 years old).

Initial matches will be played on a round-robin format to determine positions in the two groups. The top two teams will advance to the knock-out semi-finals. There will also be a third-place match for the losing semi-finalists, while the winners will contest for the top prize.

Registration has already opened via the electronic system through the official website:

The annual Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Tournament witnesses participation of thousands of athletes of different nationalities and ages from within the UAE and outside.

This year’s event too is expected to witness a record number of participants in the nine sporting disciplines, especially with the return of the much-awaited obstacle course race.

There is also an addition to the disciplines through the tug-of-war contest, a traditional and popular sport that is accepted by adults and children, and requires muscular strength and high concentration.







