DHA Launches Assessment Of Critical Care And Emergency Transfer Services' Project With Health Standards Organization (HSO) & Accreditation Canada.

Health Standards Organization (HSO) & Accreditation Canada

and the Dubai Health Authority(DHA) recently launched the project, 'Assessment of Critical Care and Emergency Transfer Services.'

This strategic project aims to support the emergency medicine strategy and is part of the authority's initiatives to provide an efficient and integrated healthcare system based on excellence and high-quality healthcare in all areas.

The project is designed to ensure the provision of safe and effective care pathways for patients with emergency medical cases and the provision of high-quality critical care and emergency medical services in Dubai.



Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, emphasised that patient-centric care is at the core of all the authority's initiatives. He highlighted the significant step of collaborating with

in in fulfilling DHA's vision in making Dubai the homeland of pioneering in health, happiness and prosperity.

Dr. Al Mulla outlined the multiple stages of the project, including evaluating the current emergency medicine system in the emirate, identifying strengths, areas for improvement, and working towards achieving them in line with global best practices.

This involves close collaboration with strategic partners such as the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the DHA's Dubai Health Insurance Corporation, and healthcare facilities providing emergency medical services in the public and private sectors to

ensure a comprehensive assessment of the existing system.

The assessment also included field visits to several hospitals in Dubai to understand the current healthcare system and explore opportunities for improvement, ensuring inclusive services and unified processes in emergency care.

Leslee J. Thompson , CEO of Health Standards Organization (HSO) & Accreditation Canada



emphasised that the collaboration between DHA and Accreditation Canada/HSO in strengthening the emergency medical services system is built on shared values of excellence, quality and innovation'

She added, 'It is inspiring to see the commitment of all stakeholders in the system coming together and leveraging their knowledge and international standards to create people-centered integrated EMS services.'