Liferay to showcase Cloud-Powered Digital Experience Innovations at LEAP 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Saudi Arabia: 21st February 2024: At LEAP 2024, Liferay, the leading provider of the All-in-One Digital Experience Platform (DXP), will present its cloud-enabled, open-source based unified platform that supports AI-enhanced features. The comprehensive platform empowers businesses with end-to-end personalized customer journey capabilities in sync with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, with digital experiences at the forefront of the country’s initiatives.



In alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Cloud First Policy, which prioritizes cloud computing for accelerated digital transformation, Liferay’s DXP is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace as the only DXP fully available with all its functionalities in the Kingdom. It facilitates a convenient deployment option, leveraging the robust infrastructure of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Saudi Arabia, in line with Liferay’s commitment to scale digital experiences and accelerate digital transformation efforts.



Liferay enables rapid solution creation with its comprehensive platform, offering out-of-the-box features for an immediate flexible start with scalable options, low-code customization, and seamless integration with legacy systems through connectors and custom extensions. This enables organizations to innovate, elevate operational efficiencies, ease decision-making, and improve customer interactions.



"Saudi Arabia holds strategic importance and remains a top priority for Liferay," said Moussalam Dalati, General Manager – MEA and France at Liferay. "With steady growth in the region, we remain committed to support organizations in their quest to reshape and tailor digital experiences. Our presence on the Google Cloud Marketplace is a testament to our commitment to continually streamline experiences and elevate customer journeys. LEAP 2024 reaffirms our dedication, leveraging cloud and open-source principles aligned with the Kingdom's vision for innovation and digital transformation."



Liferay DXP enables data-driven tailored experiences across diverse stakeholders, including B2B, B2C, B2E, G2G, or G2C interactions on digital channels. The platform’s adaptability shortens delivery timelines, facilitating swift leverage of its capabilities. Liferay SaaS enables organizations to develop various custom solutions, including customer experiences, employee portals, and solutions for suppliers, distributors, and retailers.



At LEAP 2023, Liferay will host its regional partners, including Protiviti, Kaartech, Palmira, Link Development, and Appswave.



Visit the Liferay booth H1A-550 at LEAP 2024 to learn more about how the company is redefining digital experiences and shaping the future of engagement.





