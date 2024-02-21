Azerbaijan Offers Another Package Of Peace Initiatives To Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Armenia has
received another package of peace agreement proposals from
Azerbaijan, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan
told reporters, Trend reports.
He stated that the two countries' Foreign Ministers will meet
shortly to discuss the proposed peace deal.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan got another set of proposals for a peace
treaty with Armenia in early January.
