Azerbaijan Offers Another Package Of Peace Initiatives To Armenia


2/21/2024 7:14:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Armenia has received another package of peace agreement proposals from Azerbaijan, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan told reporters, Trend reports.

He stated that the two countries' Foreign Ministers will meet shortly to discuss the proposed peace deal.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan got another set of proposals for a peace treaty with Armenia in early January.

