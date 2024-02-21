Microsoft Names New South Asia Comms Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW DELHI - Microsoft has named a communications head for India and South Asia, following last year's departure of Seema Siddiqui.



Pallavi Walia takes on the position after a short stint as corporate communications VP at Vodafone Idea. Previously, she spent more than three years at Twitter India, where she was head of communications.



Walia's arrival at Microsoft reunites her with former Twitter Asia comms lead Lauren Myers-Cavanagh, who joined Microsoft as head of communications for Asia last year.



According to Myers-Cavanagh, to whom she reports, Walia will spearhead Microsoft's communications strategy across India and South Asia, engaging with diverse stakeholders and advancing the company's global AI innovation agenda.



Siddiqui, meanwhile, departs Microsoft after almost three years in charge of its India communications function. Before joining Microsoft, Siddiqui spent several years in senior comms roles with Schneider Electric and Dassault Systèmes.

MENAFN21022024000219011063ID1107879749