Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile Attack Against“Israeli” Ship

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 21 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, said yesterday that, they had launched a missile attack against“an Israeli ship” in the Gulf of Aden.

Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement that, the targeted ship is called“MSC Silver,” and his men hit it with several missiles.

Sarea added, his men fired several bomb-laden drones towards Israel's southern city of Eilat, as well as, several U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

There are no immediate comments from either the U.S. or the Israeli side.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on international shipping since mid-Nov last year, saying, they were in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing intense Israeli attacks.

The U.S.-British forces have responded with dozens of airstrikes on Houthi targets, including mobile missile launchers and underwater drones, but have failed to deter the Houthis from launching more attacks.– NNN-SABA

