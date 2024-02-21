Biggest Covid vaccine research ever detects associations with neurological conditions

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking analysis, the Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) has conducted the largest-ever study on the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, examining data from a staggering 99 million individuals across eight countries. The study, published in the esteemed medical journal Vaccine on February 12, delves into 13 adverse events of special interest, encompassing neurological, blood, and heart-related conditions.



Lead author Kristyna Faksova from the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, Denmark, emphasizes the significance of the study's vast population size, noting that it increases the likelihood of identifying rare potential vaccine safety signals. One of the noteworthy findings is a higher-than-expected incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis among individuals who received the Pfizer/BioNTech (BNT162b2) and Moderna (mRNA-1273) vaccines.



Specifically, Moderna's vaccine stands out with a heightened rate of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), involving inflammation and swelling in the brain and spinal cord. The study reveals seven observed events compared to the anticipated two within 42 days of the first shot.



Safety signals for myocarditis consistently emerged following the initial three doses of either mRNA shot, with the highest ratio occurring after the second dose. Additionally, signals for pericarditis surfaced following the first and fourth doses of mRNA-1273 and were also noted after a third dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1) viral vector vaccine.



Notably, recipients of the ChAdOx1 vaccine exhibited concerning trends, with 190 observed events of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) compared to the expected 76. Moreover, there were 69 observed instances of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), a type of blood clot in the brain, in contrast to the expected 21.



This comprehensive study sheds light on unexpected associations between Covid-19 vaccines and various adverse events, prompting further scrutiny and a call for ongoing monitoring of vaccine safety. The implications of these findings warrant careful consideration as the global vaccination effort continues to combat the ongoing pandemic.





