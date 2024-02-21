Doha Set To Host Record Number Of Participants At CHI Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 11th CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines getting underway tomorrow is set to be the biggest and most competitive edition ever.

Since the inaugural event in 2013, the prestigious competition has been hosting top riders and premium horses from across the globe, and this year's equestrian extravaganza at state-of-the-art Al Shaqab will witness a record participation.

A total of 189 riders representing 37 countries will be showcasing their skills during the three-day spectacle in Olympic equestrian disciplines of showjumping, dressage and para-dressage. These riders include 50 Qatar challengers, who will team up with more than 70 horses during the lucrative event carrying a total prize purse of €1.



FROM LEFT: Commercial Manager Ahmad Al Hamadi, Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin, Discipline Manager Alejandro Berdegue and Protocol & Public Relation Manager Dr. Fahad Al Hajri during the pre-event press conference at Al Shaqab yesterday.

“With every passing year and the success that follows, CHI Al Shaqab has become a pinnacle in the global equestrian landscape. We have been drawing the best riders and the most elite horses from all over the world, to come together and take part in true equestrian sportsmanship. We are proud to embody a standard of excellence that further propels Al Shaqab in its mission to enrich Qatar's rich equestrian heritage,” Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin said during a pre-event press conference at Al Shaqab yesterday.

“Of course, it goes without saying that the planning and logistics behind this event has been no ordinary feat. I am grateful to everyone who was a driving force behind the 2024 edition, and we look forward to having everyone attend CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines.”

The CHI Al Shaqab is Al Shaqab's signature event and is one of the five CHI (Concours Hippique International) competitions worldwide. It is the only competition of its kind in the Middle East and Asia. The international competitions consisting three or more equestrian disciplines are titled as CHI by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).

The Concours de Saut International Children (CSICH), which will be a qualifier for children competing in the Group VII (MENA Region) for this year's final, will be introduced in Doha besides the CSI 1*, CSI 2* and CSI 3*contests.



The official signing ceremony took place between Al Shaqab's Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin and CEO & Founder of SOCAST Abdulla Al Ali.

The high-profile action will culminate with the €410.000 CHI Al Shaqab Grand Prix Presented by Longines on Saturday.

Four former Grand Prix winners in Doha will be among the star-studded line-up, also including World No. 9 Max Kuhner, competing for the top prize in the CSI5*-1.60 event.

Defending champion Marcus Ehning of Germany, who sealed back-to-back titles with bay Stargold last year, along with Australia's Edwina Tops-Alexander (2015 champion), Belgian rider Pieter Devos (2019) and Germany's Christian Ahlmann (2021) will also vie for the prestigious title.

Apart from Ehning and Ahlmann, Marco Kutscher, Christian Kukuk, Sophie Hinners, Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann and Philipp Schulze Topphoff are also part of big Germany contingent. They will be joined by elite riders including legendary John Whitaker (GBR), former world number one Simon Delestre (FRA), as well as Malin Baryard-Johnsson (SWE), Pieter Devos (BEL) and Maikel van der Vleute (NED).

“Doha will take the centre stage as CHI Al Shaqab will attract the entire equestrian fraternity with world's best combinations in action,” said Discipline Manager Alejandro Berdegue.

“All the competing horses have arrived safely and are taken care of by the veterinaries at Al Shaqab's world class facilities,” he added.

Commercial Manager Ahmad Al Hamadi hoped for packed house during the entire event, saying Al Shaqab is ready to host more than 8000 spectators, who will also enjoy many entertainment activities on the sidelines.

This year's competition is supported by the Presenting Partner, Longines, and Main Sponsor, ExxonMobil Qatar. The event's additional supporters are Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha (Hospitality Partner) SOCAST (Exclusive Social Media Partner), Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana (Transportation Partners), Equine Veterinary Medical Center (Official Veterinary Partner), and Aspetar (Official Medical Partner).

Also yesterday, the official signing ceremony took place between Al Shaqab represented by the Event Director Al Khayarin and CEO & Founder of SOCAST Abdulla Al Ali.

Abdullah Al Ali said:“We are thrilled to be partnering with CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines and the Longines Global Champions Tour 2024. As the Exclusive social media partners, we are committed to delivering innovative and engaging content that will showcase the excitement and prestige of an equestrian competition of this stature to a global audience.”

Commenting on the signing and the new partnership, Al Khayarin said,” The Al Shaqab management is confident that SOCAST will not only help us expand our reach to new audiences but also foster meaningful engagement with our current followers. We are eagerly awaiting the results of this collaborating that will ensure that the event this year surpasses all expectations and becomes an event of excellence.”

Tickets for the event are available at or on arrival at the venue.