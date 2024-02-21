Photos: Nayanthara Looks Stunning In Lemon Yellow Silk Saree; Wins ‘Best Actress’ Award At DPIFF 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nayanthara received the 'Best Actress' award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024 and made heads turn with her breathtaking presence on the red carpet. Watch the popular video.

Dadasahab Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and other celebrities attended the star-studded awards ceremony.



Guess who turned many heads on the red carpet? Nayanthara! One of the most sought-after actresses in the industry down south.

The 'Jawan' actress looked stunning in her lemon-yellow silk saree. She smiled for the pictures, striking the perfect blend of charm and elegance.

Nayanthara's entrance at the Dadasahab Phalke Awards surprised everyone. Her followers were quite delighted to meet her in Mumbai. They left loving and fire emojis in the comments section. They dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section.



One of the users wrote,“So Beautiful So Elegant Just Looking Like A Wow 🔥❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote,“Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The third person wrote,“Lady Superstar Nayanthara in Saree with Sleevless Blouse Looks 🥵💛💯 (sic).

Nayanthara also received the Dadasahab Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 Best Actor (Female) Award.

You'll be delighted to learn that Nayanthara's 'Jawan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan presented her with the award, and the internet can't stop talking about it! Their fans reacted with fire emojis when SRK and Nayanthara reconnected after a long time apart.



Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara recently made headlines after it was reported that her film Annapoorni violated Hindu sensibilities. The movie that was available on Netflix has already been removed. The actress then apologised.