PRCA & ICCO Director Steve Miller Steps Down

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Steve Miller, the membership and commercial director of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) and the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), has decided to step down from both organisations after 14 years.



Since joining the PRCA in 2010 and then industry umbrella body ICCO in 2013, Miller has been a key figure in the growth of both organisations, including expansion of their membership and commercial activities. He previously served at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) for a decade.



Miller told PRovoke Media:“After nearly 25 years in the PR industry working in leadership roles with its global organisations – and a big period of change at the PRCA in particular – it's time for me to move on.



“It's certainly not the end of this era – I'm very much looking forward to talking to agencies and suppliers around the world about how I can support them in growing their businesses in this dynamic sector.”



He added:“It has been an incredible journey, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I am excited about the next chapter and look forward to new adventures.”



The PRCA's new CEO, James Hewes – who joined last month after an extensive governance review and the death last March of director general Francis Ingham – said:“Steve played an integral role in the dramatic growth of the organisation during his time here, bringing in a host of new sponsors and members. He's been an invaluable asset to the organisation and he leaves with our very best wishes for the future.”



Miller will be stepping down from his role sat the end of March this year. PRCA managing director Renna Markson also recently announced her departure.



