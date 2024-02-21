Azerbaijan Repatriates Seven Of Its Citizens From Syria

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. As a result of
step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by the Government of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, seven Azerbaijani citizens (five
children and two women) who were held in camps located in the
Syrian Arab Republic were repatriated to the country, Trend reports, referring
to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Will be updated
