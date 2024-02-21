               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Repatriates Seven Of Its Citizens From Syria


2/21/2024 1:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. As a result of step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, seven Azerbaijani citizens (five children and two women) who were held in camps located in the Syrian Arab Republic were repatriated to the country, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Will be updated

