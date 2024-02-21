Azerbaijan Repatriates Seven Of Its Citizens From Syria

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. As a result of step-by-step and coordinated measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, seven Azerbaijani citizens (five children and two women) who were held in camps located in the Syrian Arab Republic were repatriated to the country, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.