Weather Likely To Improve In J&K From Today Evening

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) Rain/snow lashed J&K during the last 48 hours, however, the MeT office forecasts improvement in weather from Wednesday evening.
Generally overcast sky with rain/snow at few places is likely to occur in J&K on Wednesday.
“Weather will start gradually improving from today evening,” a MeT official said.
Srinagar had zero degrees, Gulmarg minus 9.4 and Pahalgam minus 1.6 as the minimum temperature today.
In Ladakh region, Leh town had minus 13 as the minimum temperature.
Jammu city had 9.2, Katra 6.7, Batote minus 0.6 Bhaderwah zero and Banihal minus 0.2 as the minimums temperature.
