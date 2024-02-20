Award Of Distinction Presented To Palestine Documentary At 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 20, 2024: The 12th Global Festival of Journalism, organized by the International Journalism Centre of Marwah Studios, witnessed a poignant moment as the documentary 'AYOUB' from Palestine was screened to a captivated audience. The screening, held as part of the festival's lineup of diverse documentaries, was inaugurated by Dr. Abu Al Jazer, the Media Advisor of the Embassy of Palestine in New Delhi.



Today, on the 12th of February, recognized internationally as the International Day of Journalism, the festival showcased a selection of compelling documentaries curated from submissions received from around the world. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Journalism Centre and the 12th Global Festival of Journalism, expressed pride in presenting a platform for 20 outstanding films that shed light on important global issues.



Speaking about the significance of ï¿1⁄2AYOUB,ï¿1⁄2 Dr. Abu Al Jazer emphasized the documentaryï¿1⁄2s role in raising awareness about the current situation in Palestine. He extended gratitude to Dr. Marwah for providing a platform to showcase the film to a diverse and engaged audience.



In a gesture of recognition and appreciation, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the prestigious Award of Distinction to the documentary ï¿1⁄2AYOUB.ï¿1⁄2 Additionally, the filmmakers were honored with the festival memento, symbolizing their meaningful participation in the event.



The 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024 aims to inspire love, peace, and unity through the power of journalism. By amplifying voices from diverse regions and shedding light on pressing global issues, the festival continues to serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and understanding.



