               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Practical Training Is Provided In Initial Commando Course


2/20/2024 2:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the training plan for 2024, the Commando Initial Course held in one of the military units continues, Azernews reports.

During the classes, servicemen strengthen their theoretical knowledge by fulfilling practical tasks on the training ground.

According to the plan, the course participants fulfilled tasks on detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy with accurate small-arms fire.

Classes at the Commando Initial Course aimed at training professional personnel in the Azerbaijan Army and further increasing units' combat capability are held taking into account modern combat methods.

MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107872954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search