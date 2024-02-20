Practical Training Is Provided In Initial Commando Course

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the training plan for 2024, the Commando Initial
Course held in one of the military units continues, Azernews reports.
During the classes, servicemen strengthen their theoretical
knowledge by fulfilling practical tasks on the training ground.
According to the plan, the course participants fulfilled tasks
on detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy with
accurate small-arms fire.
Classes at the Commando Initial Course aimed at training
professional personnel in the Azerbaijan Army and further
increasing units' combat capability are held taking into account
modern combat methods.
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107872954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.