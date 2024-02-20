Solid Electrolyte Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 0.69 Billion By 2030 By 2030 At 15% CAGR: EC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

solid electrolyte market

Discover the Latest Market Trends and Insights on Special Purpose Solid Electrolyte Market 2024!!

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024

The Exactitude Consultancy's“Solid Electrolyte Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per EC's market forecast, the Solid Electrolyte market size is predicted to reach USD 0.69 Billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The report begins with a description of the business environment and explains the commercial summary of the chain structure. Based on the market trends and driving factors presented in the report, clients will be able to plan the roadmap for their products and services taking into account various socio-economic factors.

Additionally, it illustrates the corporate profiles and situation of competitive landscape amongst numerous associated corporations including the analysis of market evaluation and options associated with the worth chain. This Solid Electrolyte research report provides insights on market overview, market segmentation, current and future pricing, growth analysis, competitive landscape and other such premium insights within the forecast period.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Solid Electrolyte market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Solid Electrolyte market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Solid Electrolyte Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: LG Chem,Samsung SDI,Toyota Industries Corporation,Panasonic Corporation,Solid Power,QuantumScape Corporation,ProLogium Technology,Cymbet Corporation,Ilika plc,Excellatron Solid State, LLC,Blue Solutions SA,BrightVolt,Solid Energy Systems Corporation,Planar Energy Devices, Inc.,Sakti3,Front Edge Technology, Inc.,Bosch,Ion Storage Systems,Solid Power,Pellion Technologies among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

February 07, 2023: LG Chem has secured a long-term cathode material supply contract with General Motors (GM), worth KRW 25 trillion. LG Chem aims to bolster cooperation with GM in the North American market by utilizing its cathode plant in Tennessee, U.S. as a production hub for the global battery material market. A long-term supply contract to commence from 2026 through 2035, LG Chem will supply GM more than 500,000 tons of cathode materials enough to power 5 million units of high-performance pure EVs with a range of 500km on a single charge.

Solid Electrolyte Market Segmentation:

Solid Electrolyte Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Ceramic

Solid Polymer

Solid Electrolyte Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Thin-Film Battery

Electric Vehicle Battery

Explore Full Report With Table of Contents:

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America accounted for the largest market in the Solid Electrolyte market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Because of the region's intense R&D efforts, technological breakthroughs, and strong concentration of major industry players, North America has dominated the global solid electrolyte market. The growing need for solid-state batteries, which provide improved safety, a higher energy density, and a longer lifespan than conventional lithium-ion batteries, has been the main driver of the solid electrolyte market in North America. Research and development for solid electrolytes has been led by the United States, where a number of academic and industrial institutions are actively working to advance the technology. Solid electrolyte adoption has been significantly influenced by the automotive industry, as manufacturers seek to create electric vehicles with enhanced battery safety and performance.

Key Benefits:

⏩ This study gives a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges limiting the market expansion of Solid Electrolyte market.

⏩ A descriptive analysis of demand-supply gap, estimation and forecast in the global Solid Electrolyte market.

⏩ Porter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.

⏩ By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this Solid Electrolyte Market.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the Solid Electrolyte Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global Solid Electrolyte Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the Solid Electrolyte Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the Solid Electrolyte Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global Solid Electrolyte Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global Solid Electrolyte Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

