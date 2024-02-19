Ukraine's ECA, Japan's NEXI Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Export Credit Agency (ECA) and Japan's Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Cooperation.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Thanks to Japan's support, last year we started building the insurance infrastructure, which is necessary to attract private investors to rebuild Ukraine. This work continues – today, 14 foreign export credit agencies already have the tools to insure companies from their countries that want to work in Ukraine. Another five are working on their implementation. I am pleased that NEXI has joined the investment insurance business for Japanese companies,” Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, it is an important step to support Ukrainian exporters and attract foreign investors. Thanks to reconstruction projects and government support, Japanese businesses will be able not only to gain a foothold in Ukraine but also to enter the huge European market, creating mutually beneficial cooperation for both Ukraine and Japan.

A reminder that Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) is a Japanese insurance corporation owned by the Japanese government. Having been founded in 2001, it provides various types of insurance to cover political and commercial risks related to business or foreign transactions, such as export, import, investment and financing.