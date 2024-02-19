US May Provide Ukraine With Long-Range ATACMS If Congress Approves New Aid Package - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The administration of US President Joe Biden is working to provide Ukraine with new powerful long-range ATACMS ballistic missiles.

This was reported by NBC News citing two US officials, Ukrinform reported.

Late last year, the U.S. began to supply Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, but so far it has provided only the older medium-range ATACMS.



Now, the U.S. is leaning toward sending the longer-range version of the missile, the officials said, which would allow Ukraine to strike farther inside the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula.



But U.S. funding for arms shipments to Ukraine remains uncertain because of opposition from former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. Defense officials told NBC News that the U.S. has a limited inventory of ATACMS and that it is not likely to send them to Ukraine without money to replenish U.S. stockpiles.

If Congress approves more funding for Ukraine, the U.S. could include the long-range ATACMS in one of the first packages of military aid paid for with that money, according to the two U.S. officials. The U.S. also has ammunition and artillery ready to send to Ukraine immediately if the funding is approved, the officials added.

The officials did not rule out asking allies to provide the missiles to Ukraine, as well, and replenishing their ATACM stockpiles.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Without a supplemental [funding bill], we do not currently have a security assistance package to give to Ukraine.

On February 13, the U.S. Senate approved a bipartisan funding bill by 70 votes that provides assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and other allied countries without taking into account immigration measures. The document must now be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the president.