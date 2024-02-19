Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Johnny Prill Releases Juan Diego's Cloak (Our Lady Of Guadalupe)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Singer-songwriter Johnny Prill

A heartwarming song that will touch the hearts of children and adults alike.

- Johnny PrillBAD AXE, MICHIGAN, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Johnny Prill is delighted to announce the release of his latest single, "Juan Diego's Cloak (Our Lady of Guadalupe) ." The uplifting song tells the inspiring story of the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego in Mexico City. The song is a testament to the enduring faith and devotion of St. Juan Diego, who was visited by the Virgin Mary in 1531 and was tasked with delivering her message to the bishop.Prill, who has a passion for creating music that inspires and uplifts, was moved by the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe and felt compelled to share it with the world through his music. The song is a perfect addition to any family's music collection, as it not only teaches children about an important event in history, but also encourages them to have faith and believe in miracles.“The most remarkable part of the story is the miraculous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe that appeared on St. Juan Diego's cloak,” says Prill.“The cloak has remained intact and unchanged for centuries.”The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, located in Mexico City, has become a popular pilgrimage site for Catholics around the world. It is estimated that over 20 million people visit the basilica each year, making it the most visited Catholic shrine in the world. The cloak, known as the "Tilma," is displayed behind bulletproof glass and is believed to have miraculous healing powers.Johnny Prill is well known for his family-oriented music, such as "A Song for Grandma and Grandpa ," which has become the official song of National Grandparents Day. "Juan Diego's Cloak (Our Lady of Guadalupe)" holds a special place in his heart."Juan Diego's Cloak (Our Lady of Guadalupe)” is available to purchase through iTunes or Amazon, where it is featured under 'Children's Music,' and plays on all digital platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora etc.).

