Hungary Reportedly Refuses Meeting With US Senators Over Sweden's NATO Bid

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Hungarian government refused a meeting with US senators in
Budapest about Sweden's accession to NATO, according to media
reports, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat senator for New Hampshire and co-Chair
of the Senate NATO Observer Group, expressed her disappointment in
a news conference on Sunday over the move, the Budapest Times
reported.
She recalled that Hungary was the last NATO member to not ratify
Sweden's membership.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban previously said that the
parliament would ratify the bid in the spring session.
The US delegation said they will submit a resolution to Congress
to urge Hungary to ratify.
Senators Thom Tillis and Chris Murphy are also part of the
delegation.
Hungary became the only NATO ally that has yet to approve
Sweden's membership in the alliance after Turkish parliament
ratified the Nordic country's application on Jan. 23.
Admission of a new member requires the unanimous support of all
NATO members.
Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022
following the start of Russia's war on Ukraine earlier that
year.
Finland joined the alliance as its 31st member in April
2023.
MENAFN19022024000195011045ID1107870856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.