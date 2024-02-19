Speaker Of Kyrgyz Parliament To Visit UK

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 19. Speaker of
the Kyrgyz Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh), Nurlanbek Shakiev, will
visit the UK in March 2024, Trend reports.
Ulan Primov, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Parliament's Committee on
International Affairs, Defence, Security, and Migration, and
Nicholas Bowler, British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, addressed the
planned visit.
Primov stated that this legislative visit is unusual in the history
of bilateral ties. He stated that the Kyrgyz Parliament is
committed to further enhancing mutually beneficial relations with
the United Kingdom and expressed hope that the two sides will be
able to work more closely by 2024.
In response, Bowler underscored the good trajectory of bilateral
cooperation and expressed optimism that Shakiev's visit will
strengthen both inter-parliamentary and inter-state relations.
Additionally, he briefed on the embassy's efforts with relevant
authorities in both the UK and Kyrgyzstan to organize a
comprehensive and meaningful program for the Kyrgyz parliamentary
delegation's visit.
