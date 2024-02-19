Speaker Of Kyrgyz Parliament To Visit UK

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 19. Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh), Nurlanbek Shakiev, will visit the UK in March 2024, Trend reports.

Ulan Primov, Chairman of the Kyrgyz Parliament's Committee on International Affairs, Defence, Security, and Migration, and Nicholas Bowler, British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, addressed the planned visit.



Primov stated that this legislative visit is unusual in the history of bilateral ties. He stated that the Kyrgyz Parliament is committed to further enhancing mutually beneficial relations with the United Kingdom and expressed hope that the two sides will be able to work more closely by 2024.



In response, Bowler underscored the good trajectory of bilateral cooperation and expressed optimism that Shakiev's visit will strengthen both inter-parliamentary and inter-state relations.

Additionally, he briefed on the embassy's efforts with relevant authorities in both the UK and Kyrgyzstan to organize a comprehensive and meaningful program for the Kyrgyz parliamentary delegation's visit.