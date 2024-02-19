Pakistan Needs A Plan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Pakistan is a vast country of 231.4 million people. It's one of only nine countries in the world with nuclear weapons. It's located in South Asia, which is now one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing regions. It has generally favorable relationships with both the United States and China.

It has a long coastline in a generally peaceful region of the ocean. It has plenty of talented people, as evidenced by the fact that Pakistani Americans, on average,

out-earn almost all other ethnic groups

in the US.

And yet despite these natural advantages, Pakistan is one of the world's biggest economic basket cases. It's a poor country, and its income is growing only very slowly; it has now been passed up by India and Bangladesh, despite starting significantly richer:

If recent growth rates hold, Pakistan is

projected to fall far behind

its South Asian peers.

And it gets worse. Pakistan isn't just poor and stagnant; it's also in a huge amount of debt. In order to make its citizens feel just a little less poor, Pakistan has borrowed quite a lot of money over the past few decades. Mostly, this money

was borrowed from

the International Monetary Fund.

But because its economy is poor and stagnant and it's not very good at collecting taxes, Pakistan generally hasn't been able to pay the money back.

Its solution has been to borrow

even more money

from the IMF in order to cover the debt that it already owes. As you might expect, this strategy led Pakistan's foreign debt to

increase relentlessly

over the years.

More recently, though, Pakistan started borrowing a lot of money from other countries as well - from Saudi Arabia and UAE, but

especially from China . Much of the debt from China was related to the Belt and Road project, which was supposed to build new high-quality infrastructure in Pakistan, but...didn't .

Now Pakistan, like

many of the Belt and Road borrowers , is discovering that all those Chinese loans weren't contingent on whether the projects actually worked out. Shehad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book,

explains :

And Brad Setser provides some

additional context , declaring that“Pakistan's leaders should panic a bit more.”

The IMF has bailed out Pakistan many, many times, but that was when it was the IMF itself that Pakistan mainly owed money to. The organization will probably be less willing to lend Pakistan money to cover its Chinese debt, as this would make the Chinese government whole while leaving the IMF holding the bag.

And China is unlikely to extend Pakistan a neverending string of bailouts, as the IMF has done. As the Pakistani American economist

Atif Mian puts it ,“the country is bankrupt.”

What this means is that Pakistan is in ever greater danger of a classic

emerging-market currency crisis , in which a country's currency gets so cheap that the only ways to pay off foreign debt are either by default or by high inflation - either of which hurts the real economy a lot. Already, the Pakistani rupee has lost a lot of its value:

And inflation is pretty high:

Already,

some are talking

about the possibility of a Pakistani default.

Pakistan had elections earlier this month. Although the party of the recently ousted Imran Khan won a plurality, Khan's opponents made a parliamentary coalition and thus managed to take control.

The government is

negotiating with the IMF

for yet another bailout, which probably won't alleviate the Chinese debt problem much, but would at least provide some breathing space. Mian, however, is not optimistic that the new government is really serious about solving the country's long-term problems:

If Mian is right, and Pakistan's elites have little or no interest in solving the country's problems, then that's the whole ball game - Pakistan is doomed, and only a revolution will replace those elites with someone who actually cares enough to take decisive action.