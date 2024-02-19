Legal controversy arises as Nissan workers accused of suspected theft from Carlos Ghosn's Beirut home

(MENAFN) A Lebanese judge has brought forth charges against four Nissan employees for purportedly stealing documents and equipment from the residence of former company president Carlos Ghosn in Beirut, as reported by a judicial insider. The judge's decision to pursue legal action against the individuals, who hail from Japanese, Spanish, French, and British backgrounds, was disclosed by an anonymous source with knowledge of the matter, citing various alleged offenses committed by the accused.



Among the accusations, the most notable charge entails the unauthorized entry into Ghosn's office and home in Beirut, where the defendants are accused of absconding with documents, files, electronic devices, and unauthorized access to his information system, potentially involving data theft. The legal backdrop of the case is intertwined with a lawsuit initiated by Ghosn, in which he asserts that falsified evidence contributed to his detention in Japan and inflicted damage upon his reputation.



Despite being summoned for preliminary investigations, the defendants failed to appear before the court, prompting the case to be referred to the first investigating judge in Beirut. Subsequently, the judge has reportedly requested further inquiries and issued arrest warrants in absentia for the accused individuals.



In response to the legal proceedings, Nissan's legal representative, Sakhr Al-Hashem, issued a statement asserting the illegality of the judicial action against the four employees and expressing expectations for the charges to be dismissed. The company intends to contest the validity of the charges, suggesting potential legal battles ahead as the intricacies of the case unfold amidst ongoing scrutiny and legal maneuvering.

