Jeffrey Sachs says US tried of providing money to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Renowned American economist and public policy analyst Jeffrey Sachs has highlighted a growing discontent among the American public over the significant financial investment in the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that taxpayers are expressing dissatisfaction with Washington's foreign policy decisions. With the ongoing conflict prompting substantial aid packages, Sachs points to the American people's concerns about the budget deficit, rising debt, and unmet domestic needs like healthcare and childcare. According to Sachs, the persistent pursuit of global hegemony has hindered the government's ability to address crucial domestic issues for approximately three decades, leaving the public questioning the true cost of maintaining global dominance.



Sachs, speaking in an interview with RT's Oksana Boyko on Worlds Apart, emphasized that the American people are weary of their government's expenditure on wars, particularly the conflict in Ukraine. Despite Washington approving substantial aid, including an additional USD60 billion in the pipeline, Sachs noted that low approval ratings for Congress and President Joe Biden reflect a public sentiment against such foreign engagements. Sachs argued that the pursuit of global hegemony by the United States has prioritized international dominance over addressing pressing domestic issues, leaving taxpayers questioning the true value and sustainability of such extensive involvement in conflicts abroad.



The interview sheds light on the evolving sentiment within the American population, raising questions about the long-term viability of expansive foreign policy engagements amid domestic challenges and financial concerns.







MENAFN19022024000045015687ID1107869152