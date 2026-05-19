Railways Approves Projects Worth Rs 2,193 Crore Across Three States

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian Railways has approved three major infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,193 crore aimed at strengthening rail safety, increasing network capacity and improving passenger and freight movement across key corridors in Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Tamil Nadu.

The approved projects include critical safety and rehabilitation works on the Jammu–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra section, the 54-km Kiul–Jhajha 3rd Line Project on the Howrah–Delhi corridor, and the 68-km Arakkonam–Chengalpattu Doubling Project in the Chennai suburban rail network.

Rs 238 Crore Safety Works Approved for Jammu–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Section

Indian Railways has approved critical slope stabilisation, tunnel rehabilitation and bridge protection works on the Jammu–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra section of Northern Railway at a cost of Rs 238 crore.

The approved works include slope stabilisation, tunnel seepage treatment, bridge protection measures and other safety interventions at vulnerable locations along the route.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the works were sanctioned following detailed assessment of cuttings, bridges and tunnels and are aimed at strengthening the long-term safety and reliability of the strategically important section.

The Jammu–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route has faced engineering and operational challenges due to difficult terrain, adverse geological conditions and extreme weather events. The new protection and rehabilitation works are expected to improve infrastructure resilience and operational safety on the route.

Rs 962 Crore Kiul–Jhajha 3rd Line Project Approved

Indian Railways has approved the 54-km Kiul–Jhajha 3rd Line Project at a cost of Rs 962 crore to enhance capacity on the high-density Howrah–Delhi corridor.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the project will improve capacity, punctuality and operational flexibility on the heavily utilised corridor while strengthening passenger and freight movement.

The existing double-line section between Kiul and Jhajha is currently operating beyond optimal capacity utilisation. The additional third line is expected to reduce congestion and support smoother movement of passenger and freight trains.

The project will strengthen connectivity between Patna and Kolkata and support freight movement linked to major industrial and logistics hubs in Eastern and Northern India.

The corridor also provides connectivity between Kolkata/Haldia ports and Raxaul/Nepal and handles freight traffic associated with Barh STPP, Jawahar STPP and Birganj ICD. The section is part of the High Traffic Density Network Corridor of Indian Railways.

Rs 993 Crore Arakkonam–Chengalpattu Doubling Project Approved

The national transporter has also approved the 68-km Arakkonam–Chengalpattu Doubling Project of Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 993 crore to strengthen the Chennai suburban rail network.

Vaishnaw said the project will help ease congestion on the Chennai suburban network, improve punctuality and operational efficiency, and strengthen passenger and freight movement.

The section forms part of the Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam.

The doubling project is expected to reduce train detention time, increase suburban service frequency and improve movement of commodities including cement, automobiles, foodgrains, iron and steel.

The route serves industrial hubs such as Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Irungattukottai. The proposed Parandur Airport project near Kancheepuram is also located close to the alignment.

(KNN Bureau)

