Israel cause of assaults on Iranian gas pipeline

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Israel has reportedly conducted covert strikes on two crucial natural gas pipelines in Iran, according to sources cited by the New York Times (NYT). This marks a significant escalation in the longstanding tension between the two nations, with Israel traditionally targeting military and nuclear sites within Iran. However, the recent attacks on energy infrastructure represent a new dimension in this covert conflict, signaling a potentially more expansive front.



The NYT's anonymous sources revealed that the attacks temporarily disrupted around a sixth of Iran's daily natural gas production, causing local outages. Although Iran downplayed the damages, stating that repairs were completed swiftly, the strikes served as a stark warning of the potential impact Israel could inflict. The gas pipelines, stretching over 1,000 kilometers, presented a challenging target given the vast distances, varied terrain, and regular Iranian patrols. This complexity suggests that inside knowledge of the system was likely required for the sabotage, as highlighted by an Iranian official.



In addition to the pipeline strikes, a separate incident involving an explosion at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Tehran was also attributed to Israeli sabotage by the NYT's sources.



While local officials ruled it as an accident, the covert nature of these operations raises questions about the extent of Israel's involvement in targeting Iran's critical infrastructure.



This recent wave of attacks adds to a series of actions by Israel and the United States against Iran, including strikes that resulted in the deaths of Iranian commanders in Syria and targeted locations associated with the 'Axis of Resistance' in Iraq and Syria. The Axis of Resistance, an informal coalition consisting of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen's Houthis, opposes both United States and Israeli influence in the Middle East.



As the covert war between Israel and Iran unfolds, the international community closely watches the evolving dynamics and potential consequences of these targeted strikes on Iran's key infrastructure. The situation underscores the complex geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and raises concerns about the escalation of hostilities in the region.





