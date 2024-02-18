Cuteness Alert! Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal Announce Pregnancy; Couple Seek Blessing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal announced pregnancy in an adorable social media post. The actor married his childhood sweetheart in 2021. Varun and Natasha are one of the most popular couples in the film business. After three years, the couple said they plan to become parents soon.



In the black and white photo, Varun is seen kissing Natasha's baby bump as they twinned in white outfits. The couple's dog, Joey, can be seated on a chair.

Also Read:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar shares song teaser; Full song to be released on THIS date

Varun Dhawan revealed his pregnancy on Instagram, posting a photo of himself kissing his wife Natasha Dalal's baby belly. Joey, their adorable pet, joins them on their frame. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love (red heart) #myfamilymystrength."



Also Read:

SEXY photos: Rubina Dilaik sets internet on fire in black monkini with HOT plunging neckline

Other celebs, including Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Vaani Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Raashii Khanna, Manushi Chhillar, Maniesh Paul, and others, congratulated the expecting parents.

