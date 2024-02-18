Gary Gensler Warns Of Bitcoin's Role In Ransomware

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) SEC Chair Gary Gensler delved into the complexities of overseeing the volatile cryptocurrency landscape.

In an interview with CNBC on Feb.14, Gensler stressed the imperative of safeguarding investors in an environment he characterizes as fraught with deceit and market manipulation.

Gensler's comments came simultaneously as Bitcoin's meteoric rise, which saw it pass the $50,000 mark again.

Gensler compared Bitcoin and traditional metals like gold and silver to stress that the SEC was committed to protecting investors. Authorising exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to Bitcoin does not mean that the cryptocurrency is supported in and of itself. Instead, it is a way to make trading in the cryptocurrency easier while still being regulated.

Bitcoin Important Concerns

However, Gensler's careful language shows larger worries about possible fraud and market manipulation in the cryptosphere. Ensuring“full, fair, and truthful disclosures” to the American public is hard because the world is changing so quickly, and many digital assets don't fall under the control of securities and commodities laws.

The use of Bitcoin in illegal activities was also brought up. Gensler pointed out how common it is in the ransomware environment. In stark comparison, this use differs greatly from traditional currencies backed by central banks and widely used in legal transactions.