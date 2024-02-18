Iconic British Deejay Steve Wright, Dead At 69

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Steve Wright, the deejay credited with introducing the zoo format on British radio, has died at the age of 69.

His family confirmed his death“with deep sorrow and profound regret” in a statement, reports the BBC, his employer.

Known for his zany, multi-personality approach, he presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon for 12 years on BBC Radio 1 and 23 years on BBC Radio 2. He also enjoyed fame overseas via the BBC World Service, his weekly show on the network was relayed for many years by Radio Napa in Cyprus.

Born in Greenwich in August 1954, Wright's childhood ambition was to work in the entertainment business. After a variety of jobs, Steve got his big break in the 1970s at the legendary Radio Luxembourg, where he presented his own nightly show before joining the BBC in 1980.

On BBC Television Wright hosted Home Truths, The Steve Wright People Show, Auntie's TV Favourites, Top of the Pops and TOTP2.