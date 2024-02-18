US aimed at Iranian war vessel using cyberattack

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, NBC has reported that the United States executed a cyberattack on an Iranian warship in the Red Sea just over a week ago, according to unnamed American officials.



The operation was reportedly part of the United States response to a drone attack on a United States base in Jordan in late January, resulting in the deaths of three American troops and injuries to 40 others. The retaliation by the Biden administration included airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting what was claimed to be Iran-backed militias.



The cyberattack targeted the Iranian warship identified as MV Behshad, currently operating off Djibouti's coast in the Horn of Africa since January, according to Marine Traffic website records. The purpose of the cyberattack, as one official claimed, was to degrade MV Behshad's ability to gather information about ship movements in the Red Sea and share it with Houthi fighters in Yemen.



The Houthi rebels have been actively launching drones and missiles since mid-October, targeting vessels bound for Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This campaign disrupted traffic along one of the world's crucial shipping routes. The group stated that its actions were in support of Palestinians and vowed to continue attacks until Israel ceased military operations in Gaza. Despite United States and United Kingdom airstrikes against Houthi facilities last month, the group persists in targeting ships in the area.



Amid these developments, Iran's envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, refuted claims that MV Behshad was involved in intelligence gathering for the Houthis. He asserted that the ship was deployed to the Red Sea "to combat piracy activities."



The revelation of a cyberattack on an Iranian warship adds a new dimension to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, highlighting the complexities of cyber warfare as a tool in international conflicts. As the situation continues to unfold, it raises questions about the broader implications and responses to cyber operations in the realm of maritime security and regional stability.





