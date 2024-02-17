Prime Minister Meets Prime Minister Of Denmark

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark HE Mette Frederiksen on the margin of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the humanitarian situation and efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire.

The Prime Minister of Denmark commended the State of Qatar's continuous efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.