Phillip Brandon Reaches #2 On Itunes Jazz Charts With Mystery

- allaboutjazzHENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Phillip Brandon, the multifaceted singer-songwriter and consummate storyteller, is on the brink of unveiling his much-anticipated third studio album, titled“Déjà Vu.” This forthcoming release promises a captivating odyssey through life's highs and lows, woven together by Brandon's mellifluous voice and inspired by his personal journey and observations of the world. As he prepares to launch his new musical endeavor, Brandon is assembling an A-Team of collaborators to ensure its success.The album's lead single,“Mystery” (feat. Gerald Albright), originally recorded by The Manhattan Transfer and later revisited by Anita Baker, marks Brandon's debut as a producer. Drawing from both original renditions while infusing his unique touches, Brandon enlisted a stellar lineup of musicians for the track, including members of his own band alongside luminaries such as Gerald Albright on saxophone, Victor Orlando on percussion, Eugene Vega on guitar, Víctor Álvarez Carracedo on drums, Carlitos Cuba on bass, and Stan Loken on keyboards. Longtime friend and producer Dr. Ford lent his expertise to mix and master the song, ensuring a polished sound.Mystery is charting today at #2 on the Itunes Jazz charts.SoulTracks praises the album, stating, "There is not a weak cut on this album... Highly Recommended," setting high expectations for its release. Brandon's musical prowess was showcased in his previous album, "The Story Begins," featuring the chart-topping single "Come On," which enjoyed a remarkable 12-week stint on the Billboard Top 20 chart for Smooth Jazz. Notably, Brandon has enraptured audiences in sold-out arenas touring with the multi-platinum rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra for over a decade, demonstrating his versatility and stage presence.Described as the "intersection between Luther Vandross and Bruno Mars" by JazzCorner, Brandon's talent transcends music. His acting credits include appearances in popular TV shows such as S.W.A.T., Station 19, The Flight Attendant, Henry Danger, and Grace & Frankie, showcasing his multifaceted artistry.Phillip Brandon epitomizes the essence of a true artist, capable of transporting listeners to alternate realities through his music. With unwavering dedication, exceptional talent, and tireless effort, Brandon continues to captivate audiences and carve a path to establish himself as one of the most dynamic and gifted artists of his generation.“Feel-good vibrations pulsing through an electrifying powder keg of funk, jazz, and R&B.”-allaboutjazz"What a voice!!! He has everything you want in a vocalist"-Will Downing“Writing is impeccable and the vocal performances are magical.”-Music Street JournalSocial Media:Follow @PhillipBrandon2 on everything

