Zelensky Meets With New Guatemalan President In Munich

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Guatemala Bernardo Arevalo, who recently took office after winning the election.

That's according to the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state expressed gratitude for Guatemala's unwavering support for Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale aggression.

"We are grateful to your country and society for supporting Ukraine, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is important for us to have strong bilateral relations with Guatemala," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He noted the participation of Guatemala in the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and invited Arevalo to participate in the inaugural Global Peace Summit at the level of heads of state.

"We are interested in the broadest possible representation of the countries of the world at this important summit," the Head of State emphasized.

Video: President's Office

Zelensky informed his counterpart of ensuring the operation of the "grain corridor" despite all Russia's attempts to obstruct free navigation in the Black Sea. The heads of state also discussed the possibility of building a network of grain hubs to ensure the export of Ukrainian agricultural products and global food security.

Photo: President's Office