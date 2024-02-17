               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti, Jordanian Fms Meet In Munich


2/17/2024 3:06:02 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi on the sidelines of the sixtieth session of the Munich Security Conference opened yesterday, February 16.
During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas as well as regional and international issues, including the situation in Gaza Strip. (end)
tab



MENAFN17022024000071011013ID1107864608

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search