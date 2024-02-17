Kuwaiti, Jordanian Fms Meet In Munich

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya met with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al-Safadi on the sidelines of the sixtieth session of the Munich Security Conference opened yesterday, February 16. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas as well as regional and international issues, including the situation in Gaza Strip. (end) tab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.