Issues Discussed Between Azerbaijani, Armenian Leaders In Munich Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The issues discussed at the bilateral meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, held in Munich, have been revealed, Trend reports.

The sides discussed issues of normalizing relations between the countries, signing a peace treaty, and delimiting borders.

On February 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a joint meeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of Olaf Scholz.

Furthermore, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Will be updated