Issues Discussed Between Azerbaijani, Armenian Leaders In Munich Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The issues
discussed at the bilateral meeting of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol
Pashinyan, held in Munich, have been revealed, Trend reports.
The sides discussed issues of normalizing relations between the
countries, signing a peace treaty, and delimiting borders.
On February 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev held a joint meeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic
of Germany Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of
Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of Olaf Scholz.
Furthermore, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic
of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
