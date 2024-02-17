Azerbaijani Delegation To Visit Nairobi For Climate Action Discussions - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. We will visit
Nairobi, Kenya next week to participate in discussions on climate
action, Minister of Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev
said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference,
"For the COP29 presidency, the Munich Security Conference
provides an excellent opportunity to hear diverse ideas and
priorities concerning climate change. Last week, we visited the
UAE, and next week, we will be in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in
additional discussions. Simultaneously, we are currently in the
process of listening to and absorbing various initiatives and ideas
from all countries. All of this will provide an opportunity to make
good decisions in Baku," he said.
The minister noted that COP29 scheduled to be held in Baku in
November 2024 will focus on transparency and inclusivity.
"We would like to invite everyone to participate in this
fantastic event. We believe that valuable conclusions can be drawn
from the discussions. This presents an excellent opportunity to
carry forward the significant consensus established in Dubai to
Baku and eventually to Brazil. The collaboration between these
three countries offers a promising chance to advance the climate
agenda," Babayev added.
The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was made official on
December 11, 2023, in Dubai.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
