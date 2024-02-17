Babil Khan On First Collab With Mom Sutapa: 'It's Very Memorable'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, the son of late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who has now collaborated with his mother Sutapa Sikdar for a special project, has called it a 'memorable' one, saying that generational gaps are a fun thing in every family.

The mother-son duo has endeared people with their fashionable appearances on red carpets, edgy photoshoots as well as their candid moments. In their recent social media banter, there is a glimpse of their playful exchange, relatable conversation as well as humorous wit.

Sources close to the project said that he is all set to be seen in a mega video for Glance, which will be an amalgamation of heartfelt storytelling, genuine emotions, and a dash of the signature wit that has come to define the duo's interactions.

Talking about the project, Babil said: "This was my first collaboration with my mother and my first shoot experience with her is indeed a very memorable one. Generational gaps are a fun thing in every family, but Glance is a platform that can bind families over common interests and shared passions."

In the video, which seems to be a teaser of the upcoming project, Babil can be seen talking to his mother while she is browsing on her smartphone and pulling his leg.

He says, "Mumma yar, yeh toh maine hi aapko sikhaya hai, hum se hi smart cheezein sikhte ho aur smart bante ho (Mom, I taught you this and now you're having fun learning all the smart things from me)."

Prompted by Babil's playful banter, his mother offers her perspective on the matter. She wittily suggests that it's her generation who has always been smart, which is why they are always right and know what they want.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil was last seen in the web series 'The Railway Men: The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984'. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

He has also been a part of projects like 'Qala', and 'Friday Night Plan'. The 25-year-old next has 'The Umesh Chronicles' in the pipeline.

